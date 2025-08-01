Madison Night Mares Finish Regular Season With Doubleheader Sweep

August 1, 2025 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Minot, ND - The Madison Night Mares (35-7) won both games of a doubleheader on Friday against the Minot Honeybees (21-21) finishing the regular season on a high note ahead of the championship series.

Game 1

The Night Mares got off to a quick start in the first inning. Kisbel Vizcaya (Mid-American Christian University) scored on a wild pitch to give Madison the lead, and Hilary Blomberg followed with an RBI single to extend the advantage to 2-0.

The Honeybees scored a run in the bottom of the first inning, but Madison got right back to work on offense in the third. Danielle Lucey (University of Wisconsin) and Trinity Kennemer (Metropolitan State University of Denver) drew two straight bases-loaded walks to make it 4-1. Then, Addison Blomberg (University of Wisconsin) hit a two run single to give the Night Mares a commanding 6-1 lead.

Shayna Myshrall (Niagara University) hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh inning, to get a run back for the Honeybees, but it wasn't enough. Karlie McKenzie (Eastern Illinois University) went all seven innings in the circle for the Night Mares as they held on for a 6-2 win.

McKenzie earned the win in the circle for the Night Mares, her league-leading tenth victory of the season. Cienna Clemens (University of Jamestown) was charged with the loss for the Honeybees.

Game 2

Isabela Emerling (University of Oklahoma) gave the Night Mares an early lead in Game 2, as she hit an RBI single in the top of the first to make it 1-0. Chloe Cummings (Siena College) drew a bases loaded walk in the bottom of the first to tie the game at one.

Lucey opened the second inning with a bang, launching a solo homer to put Madison ahead 2-1. The Honeybees scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the inning, with a Trinity Gregg (University of Jamestown) RBI single giving Minot a 3-2 lead.

The teams continued to trade runs, as the Night Mares scored a pair in the top of the fourth, and the Honeybees answered with three runs in the sixth. With Madison trailing 6-5 in the seventh and down to its final out, Lucey came through in the clutch, launching a solo home run to tie the game at six.

The game went to extra innings, and in the eighth, Ava Carroll (University of Washington) drilled a two-run homer to give the Night Mares an 8-6 lead. The Honeybees did not score in the home half, and the Night Mares held on to close the regular season with a win. Paytn Monticelli (LSU) earned the win for Madison, while Ava Conti (San Jose State University) took the loss for Minot.

With the regular season complete, the Night Mares are set for the Northwoods League playoffs. Madison will face Minot in a best-of-three series beginning with Game 1 on Monday night in Minot at 6:35 p.m. The Night Mares will return to Warner Park for Game 2 on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m.







