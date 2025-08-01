Wausau Drops Final Game of First Season, 8-6

Wausau, WI - In the final game of the season, the Wausau Ignite fell to the La Crosse Steam on the road, 8-6.

La Crosse took hold of the lead in the bottom of the second, as four hits and a pair of fielding errors helped bring across three runs. Wausau responded right away in the third, as Brooklyn Hofer (North Dakota) tripled to right and was brought home two batters later from a Molly Fitzgerald (Missouri S&T) single.

The Steam took advantage of another Ignite error in the bottom of the third, taking back the lead, 4-1. Then, in the fifth, Wausau's bats erupted, scoring five runs on three homers.

First, Mia Johnson (UW-Parkside) launched her ninth long ball of the summer, bringing home Hofer to make it a one-run game. Fitzgerald would tie it on the very next pitch on a deep drive to left, her fifth homer of the season. To cap the huge inning off, Alysa Lowe (Northern State) hit a two-run bomb of her own to left to take the lead for the Ignite.

The offensive explosion from the Ignite prompted a fiery response from the Steam in the sixth, where they scored three on a bases-clearing triple by Jackie Larsen and an additional run on a bases-loaded walk, making it 8-6.

Down to their final three outs of the summer, the Ignite were not able to come back from the deficit, dropping the final game of the season.

Wausau splits the season series with La Crosse, 5-5, and finishes their inaugural season with a record of 12-30.

Thank you, Ignite fans, for all your support and cheering during our inaugural season of Wausau Ignite Softball! We look forward to welcoming you back to Athletic Park in 2026. Be sure to check out ignitesoftball.com and our social media pages throughout the off-season to stay up to date on all the exciting news as we gear up for Season Two!







