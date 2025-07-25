Ignite Erupt for 16 Unanswered Runs in Run-Rule Win Versus La Crosse

July 25, 2025 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Wausau, WI - Game Two of the Wausau Ignite's doubleheader against the La Crosse Steam was their best offensive outing of the season, as they scored 16 unanswered runs to take a 16-5 victory after just five innings.

The Ignite were on the ropes after the top of the second, as the Steam scorched them for five quick runs. Down and in need of a score to stay in the game, Riley Schwisow (Northwestern State) delivered, belting a solo homer to center field to get the scoring going. The run sparked a massive offensive inning, where Wausau put up 10 runs in their whopping 16 at-bats.

Fans at Athletic Park stayed behind their team as they continued to pour it on with four more runs in the third and another two added in the fourth. Up by 11 in the fifth, Wausau secured the last three outs and were able to shut the door for the run-rule victory.

The Ignite showed off their power against the Steam in game two, hitting three home runs, a triple, and two doubles across just three innings of scoring. Schwisow hit her eighth and ninth homers of the year on Friday, while Molly Fitzgerald (Missouri S&T) hit her fourth on the season. Brooklyn Hofer (North Dakota) earned the triple, her second of the summer, with a line drive down the left field line and a great hustle over to third to beat the tag.

Wausau split their series against La Crosse with the blowout win, which was also the highest-scoring outing in team history, topping their 14-6 win over Mankato on July 13.

The Ignite start a three-day homestand against the Minot Honeybees on Sunday, July 27, at 1:05 pm CT. Your kids won't want to miss this one as kids run the bases post-game with the Heelers! There will also be an Inaugural Team Poster Giveaway to the first 250 fans through the gate, which opens at 12:05 PM. Don't be late, and we'll see you there!







