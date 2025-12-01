Three Woodchucks, Two Ignite Players Earn League-Wide Hitting Honors

Rochester, Minn. - The Northwoods League is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2025 Rawlings Hitting Awards for both baseball and softball. This award is given to the player at each position who had the best batting average during the 2025 regular season.

Three Woodchucks took home hitting accolades this season with Max Soliz at catcher, Dom Rodriguez at first base, and Noah Malone in the outfield. The Ignite added two players of their own to the list in their inaugural season, with Riley Schwisow at second base and Molly Fitzgerald at third. Traverse City second baseman Aaron Piasecki leads the baseball list of award winners. Piasecki led the league with an impressive .406 batting average. Ava Carroll of the Madison Night Mares had the highest average in NWL Softball hitting .459 helping to lead the Night Mares to the Championship in the second year of NWL Softball.

Rawlings has been rewarding the top hitters in Northwoods League Baseball since 2007. This is the second year that Northwoods League Softball hitters are also receiving this award. To honor their achievement, the nine award winners in each league will receive an engraved bat from Rawlings. The complete list of 2025 Rawlings Hitting Award Winners is below.

Position Player NWL Team Batting Average

C Max Soliz Wausau .338

Hilary Blomberg Madison .402

1B Dom Rodriguez Wausau .340

Emma Kavanagh Madison .429

2B Aaron Piasecki Traverse City .406

Riley Schwisow Wausau .414

3B Armani Guzman Willmar .361

Molly Fitzgerald Wausau .365

SS Noah Coy Kalamazoo .363

Tia Durst Madison .385

OF Ethan Surowiec Duluth .387

Ava Carroll Madison .459

OF Noah Malone Wausau .381

Ella Stephenson Madison .448

OF Joshua Algarin Battle Creek .366

Henry Allen Minot .366

Trinity Gregg Minot .405

