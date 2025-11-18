Wausau Woodchucks and Wausau Ignite Softball Announce Key Staff Updates to Elevate Fan Experience

Published on November 18, 2025 under Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Wausau Ignite News Release







Wausau, WI - The Wausau Woodchucks and Wausau Ignite Softball are proud to announce several key staff updates and title changes that highlight the hard work and dedication of their teams while continuing to enhance the fan experience at Athletic Park.

Staff Updates Include:

Jim Lee, promoted to Assistant General Manager, Ticket Sales & Experience, will oversee ticket operations and ensure fans enjoy a seamless and engaging experience from the moment they purchase their tickets to the final out of the game.

Abby Koopman, now Manager, Partnership & Activation, will lead sponsorship and community activation efforts, connecting fans and partners through creative, impactful experiences.

Mariah Cox, promoted to Manager, Creative & Digital Strategy, will guide all creative and digital initiatives, enhancing the ways fans engage with the teams both online and in-stadium.

Tyler Westfall, now Ticket Sales & Service Coordinator, will support ticket sales, operations and provide exceptional service to ensure every fan interaction is positive and memorable.

"These updates reflect the incredible dedication and hard work of our staff," said Ryan Treu, President & General Manager. "Each of these individuals plays a vital role in creating unforgettable experiences for our fans, and we are excited to see the impact of their leadership in the coming season."

The Wausau Woodchucks and Wausau Ignite Softball remain committed to providing fans with exceptional experiences, both on and off the field, while fostering strong community connections through innovative programming and a passionate, dedicated team.







Northwoods League Softball Stories from November 18, 2025

Wausau Woodchucks and Wausau Ignite Softball Announce Key Staff Updates to Elevate Fan Experience - Wausau Ignite

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.