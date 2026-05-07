Ignite Adds Purdue Catcher Gabriela Sosa

Published on May 7, 2026 under Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Wausau Ignite News Release







Wausau, WI - Wausau Ignite Softball is thrilled to announce the signing of Gabriela Sosa. Sosa is a junior at Purdue and transferred in from Paris Junior College prior to the 2026 season.

C - Gabriela Sosa| 5'9" | R/R| Junior | Purdue University

Originally from San Antonio Texas, Sosa played her first two seasons at Paris Junior College. As a sophomore, she was named NJCAA Conference and Region 14 Player of the Year. During her time at PJC, she became the all-time NJCAA home run leader, hitting 41 home runs in the 2025 season. Sosa finished as the team leader in batting average, home runs, and RBIs.

Sosa has appeared in 11 games this year for the Boilermakers and has recorded a home run and two RBIs. Purdue's season came to an end on May 6th in the Big 10 Tournament with a 4-3 loss against Wisconsin. The team went 34-20 overall on the season, with its most wins since 2019.

Wausau Ignite Softball is preparing for a great second season. All tickets are on sale now for the 2026 season, with our promotional schedule also available on our website. Make sure to get in on all the action by calling 715-845-5055 or visiting www.ignitesoftball.com.







Northwoods League Softball Stories from May 7, 2026

Ignite Adds Purdue Catcher Gabriela Sosa - Wausau Ignite

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