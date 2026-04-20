Ignite Sign D.C. Everest Alum Sydney Spear

Published on April 20, 2026 under Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Wausau Ignite News Release







Wausau, WI- D.C. Everest alum, Sydney Spear, has signed with the Wausau Ignite for the 2026 season. Spear is currently in her freshman season at the University of Wisconsin.

OF - Sydney Spear| 5'6" | L/R| Freshman | University of Wisconsin

During her high school career, Spear was award two first-team All-Conference selections in the Wisconsin Valley Conference and was a two-time WFSCA All-District Honorable Mention nominee. During her senior year, she batted .381 with seven RBIs. Spear tied for second most stolen bases in the conference with ten

Spear has primarily been a pinch runner for the Badgers this season, scoring 11 runs on the year with four stolen bases. In her time on defense, she has maintained a 1.000 fielding percentage with six putouts and one assist. Wisconsin will play two against St. Thomas on Tuesday, April 21st at home before traveling to Minnesota for three games over the weekend.

Wausau Ignite Softball is preparing for a great second season. Season tickets, group outings, and select ticket packages are on sale now, with single-game tickets coming soon. Make sure to get in on all the action by calling 715-845-5055 or visiting www.ignitesoftball.com.







Northwoods League Softball Stories from April 20, 2026

Ignite Sign D.C. Everest Alum Sydney Spear - Wausau Ignite

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