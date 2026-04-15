Calmes Added to 2026 Wausau Ignite Softball Roster

Published on April 15, 2026 under Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Wausau Ignite News Release







Wausau, WI - The Wausau Ignite are thrilled to announce the signing of another local player. Claire Calmes, a current freshman at the University of Wisconsin and 2025 graduate of Wausau West High School will be joining the team in 2026.

INF - Claire Calmes| 5'9" | R/R| Freshman | University of Wisconsin

During her time at Wausau West, Calmes earned two all-conference honorable mentions, a second-team all-conference selection and was named Varsity Captain her senior year. Last season, she batted .368 on the season with four home runs, the second most in the Wisconsin Valley Conference. Calmes was a dual sport athlete, leading the CW Storm hockey team as a goalie to two state championships.

Calmes has recorded three hits and two RBIs so far this season with the Badgers with a stolen base. She has maintained a .909 fielding percentage with only one error on the season. Wisconsin is currently 22-15 on the season and 7-8 in conference. The team will play their next game in Madison against Michigan on Friday, April 17th.

Wausau Ignite Softball is preparing for a great second season. Season tickets, group outings, and select ticket packages are on sale now, with single-game tickets coming soon. Make sure to get in on all the action by calling 715-845-5055 or visiting www.ignitesoftball.com.







Northwoods League Softball Stories from April 15, 2026

Calmes Added to 2026 Wausau Ignite Softball Roster - Wausau Ignite

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