Ignite Adds Pitching Depth with Mills

Published on May 19, 2026 under Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Wausau Ignite News Release







Wausau, WI- The Wausau Ignite is excited to announce the signing of sophomore pitcher Zoey Mills from Eastern Florida State College.

P - Zoey Mills | 5'8" | R/R| Sophomore | Eastern Florida State College

Mills is originally from Port Charlotte, Florida, and attended the College of Central Florida for her freshman season. In her first season, Mills appeared in 2 games and went 8-3 with a 1.95 ERA through 64.2 innings, recording 67 strikeouts.

This season with Eastern Florida, Mills pitched 74 innings and recorded a 2.93 ERA. She ended the year with a 7-5 record with 52 strikeouts on the season. Eastern Florida State College ended their season with a 44-17 overall record, going 27-13 in conference play.

Wausau Ignite Softball is preparing for a great second season. Season tickets, group outings, and select ticket packages are on sale now, with single-game tickets coming soon. Make sure to get in on all the action by calling 715-845-5055 or visiting www.ignitesoftball.com.







Northwoods League Softball Stories from May 19, 2026

Ignite Adds Pitching Depth with Mills - Wausau Ignite

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