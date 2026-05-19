Ignite Adds Pitching Depth with Mills
NWLS Wausau Ignite

Ignite Adds Pitching Depth with Mills

Published on May 19, 2026 under Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)
Wausau Ignite News Release


Wausau, WI- The Wausau Ignite is excited to announce the signing of sophomore pitcher Zoey Mills from Eastern Florida State College.

P - Zoey Mills | 5'8" | R/R| Sophomore | Eastern Florida State College

Mills is originally from Port Charlotte, Florida, and attended the College of Central Florida for her freshman season. In her first season, Mills appeared in 2 games and went 8-3 with a 1.95 ERA through 64.2 innings, recording 67 strikeouts.

This season with Eastern Florida, Mills pitched 74 innings and recorded a 2.93 ERA. She ended the year with a 7-5 record with 52 strikeouts on the season. Eastern Florida State College ended their season with a 44-17 overall record, going 27-13 in conference play.

Wausau Ignite Softball is preparing for a great second season. Season tickets, group outings, and select ticket packages are on sale now, with single-game tickets coming soon. Make sure to get in on all the action by calling 715-845-5055 or visiting www.ignitesoftball.com.

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Northwoods League Softball Stories from May 19, 2026


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