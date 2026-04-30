Ignite Add Northwestern State's Daniel for 2026

Published on April 30, 2026 under Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Wausau Ignite News Release







Wausau, WI- The Wausau Ignite is excited to announce the signing of Brynn Daniel, a sophomore from Northwestern State University.

Utility - Brynn Daniel| 5'9" | R/R| Sophomore | Northwestern State University

Daniel is originally from Bixby, Oklahoma and was a four-year letter winner in softball, and was named to the all-district team four times. During her senior season, Daniel was name the 6A Offensive Player of the Year and earned an all-region spot as a middle infielder.

So far this spring, Daniel has batted .384 through 50 games with 10 doubles, two home runs, and 30 RBIs on the year with only nine strikeouts. She currently leads the teams in batting average, hits and slugging percentage. Daniel was named first-team All-Conference in the Southland Conference as a utility player. Northwestern State is currently 24-27 and will play in the Southland Conference Tournament April 30 through May 2.

Wausau Ignite Softball is preparing for a great second season. Season tickets, group outings, and select ticket packages are on sale now, with single-game tickets coming soon. Make sure to get in on all the action by calling 715-845-5055 or visiting www.ignitesoftball.com.







Northwoods League Softball Stories from April 30, 2026

Ignite Add Northwestern State's Daniel for 2026 - Wausau Ignite

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