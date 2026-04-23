Ignite Coaching Staff Expands with Two Key Additions

Published on April 23, 2026 under Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Wausau Ignite News Release







Wausau, WI - The Wausau Ignite have rounded out their coaching staff with two additions for the 2026 season. Nerina Tramp has signed as the team's pitching coach while former Ignite player Molly Fitzgerald will be stepping into a new role as an assistant coach.

Tramp is in her first year as a Graduate Assistant Coach at Smith College after graduating from Stockton University in 2025. As a pitcher, Tramp earned many accolades including NJAC Pitcher of the Year in 2024 and 2025 and was named an NFCA All-American in 2025. In her senior season, she led the NJAC in strikeouts and innings pitched and finished third in ERA with 1.34. She was Stockton University first All-American and holds the school record for complete games with 20.

Smith College is currently 15-13 on the season and 7-5 in conference. They will continue conference play on Friday, April 24th against Worcester Polytechnic Institute.

Fitzgerald comes off a great first season with the Ignite on the player side, after earning the League-Wide hitting award with the best batting average of all third basemen in Northwoods League Softball with an average of .365. She was also strong on defense, fielding .951 on the season with 180 putouts. Fitzgerald is currently playing at Missouri S&T as a graduate student where she is batting .231 with four doubles and three home runs. The team is currently 27-15 and 14-6 in conference. Missouri S&T will continue conference play with a doubleheader against Truman State on April 25th.

Wausau Ignite Softball is preparing for a great second season. Season tickets, group outings, and select ticket packages are on sale now, with single-game tickets coming soon. Make sure to get in on all the action by calling 715-845-5055 or visiting www.ignitesoftball.com.







Northwoods League Softball Stories from April 23, 2026

Ignite Coaching Staff Expands with Two Key Additions - Wausau Ignite

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