Ignite Adds Local Talent for 2026 Season
Published on April 10, 2026 under Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)
Wausau Ignite News Release
Wausau, WI - Wausau Ignite Softball is excited to announce the signing of Taylor Liebelt for the 2026 season! Taylor is currently a freshman at Illinois State University and a 2025 graduate of Wausau West High School.
OF - Taylor Liebelt| 5'4" | R/R| Freshman | Illinois State University
Liebelt was a three-year member and team captain of the Wausau West varsity softball team. During her sophomore season, Liebelt earned a unanimous First-Team All-Conference selection and All-District Honorable Mention. Last season for Wausau West, she batted .324 and led the team in home runs and RBIs, earning a Second-Team All-Conference nod.
This spring, Liebelt has batted .280 with two doubles, a triple, and three home runs while driving in nine RBIS. Through 24 games she has recorded a fielding percentage of .944 with 15 putouts. This season, Illinois State is 22-12 overall and 11-5 in conference play. The team will continue conference play with a double header on April 10th against Indiana State.
Wausau Ignite Softball is preparing for a great second season. Season tickets, group outings, and select ticket packages are on sale now, with single-game tickets coming soon. Make sure to get in on all the action by calling 715-845-5055 or visiting www.ignitesoftball.com.
Northwoods League Softball Stories from April 10, 2026
- Ignite Adds Local Talent for 2026 Season - Wausau Ignite
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Wausau Ignite Stories
- Ignite Adds Local Talent for 2026 Season
- Wausau Ignite Announces Return of Riley Stiles for 2026
- Marnocha and Buske Sign with Ignite for 2026 Season
- Wausau Ignite Signs Returner McGinnis for 2026 Season
- Wausau Ignite Announces Return of Assistant Coach Branson for 2026