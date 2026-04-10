Ignite Adds Local Talent for 2026 Season

Published on April 10, 2026 under Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Wausau Ignite News Release







Wausau, WI - Wausau Ignite Softball is excited to announce the signing of Taylor Liebelt for the 2026 season! Taylor is currently a freshman at Illinois State University and a 2025 graduate of Wausau West High School.

OF - Taylor Liebelt| 5'4" | R/R| Freshman | Illinois State University

Liebelt was a three-year member and team captain of the Wausau West varsity softball team. During her sophomore season, Liebelt earned a unanimous First-Team All-Conference selection and All-District Honorable Mention. Last season for Wausau West, she batted .324 and led the team in home runs and RBIs, earning a Second-Team All-Conference nod.

This spring, Liebelt has batted .280 with two doubles, a triple, and three home runs while driving in nine RBIS. Through 24 games she has recorded a fielding percentage of .944 with 15 putouts. This season, Illinois State is 22-12 overall and 11-5 in conference play. The team will continue conference play with a double header on April 10th against Indiana State.

Wausau Ignite Softball is preparing for a great second season. Season tickets, group outings, and select ticket packages are on sale now, with single-game tickets coming soon. Make sure to get in on all the action by calling 715-845-5055 or visiting www.ignitesoftball.com.







Northwoods League Softball Stories from April 10, 2026

Ignite Adds Local Talent for 2026 Season - Wausau Ignite

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