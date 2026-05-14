Prairie View A&M's Morgan Smith Signs with Ignite

Published on May 14, 2026 under Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Wausau Ignite News Release







Wausau, WI - Wausau Ignite Softball is thrilled to announce the signing of Morgan Smith, a freshman from Prairie View A&M University in Prairie View, Texas.

Utility - Morgan Smith| 5'8" | R/R| Freshman | Prairie View A & M

Smith attended high school at Pensacola Catholic High School in Pensacola, Florida. In her senior season with the team last year, she batted .646 with six home runs, 29 RBIs, and 25 stolen bases.

In her first season with Prairie View A&M, Smith batted .416 through 35 games. She recorded 32 hits with four doubles, five triples and 20 RBIs. As a freshman, Smith led the team in batting average and closed out the season with a 1.000 fielding percentage. Prairie View A&M closed out their season with a 27-19 overall record, going 19-4 in conference play this year.

Wausau Ignite Softball is preparing for a great second season. Season tickets, group outings, and select ticket packages are on sale now, with single-game tickets coming soon. Make sure to get in on all the action by calling 715-845-5055 or visiting www.ignitesoftball.com.







Northwoods League Softball Stories from May 14, 2026

Prairie View A&M's Morgan Smith Signs with Ignite - Wausau Ignite

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