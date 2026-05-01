Ignite Announces 2026 Promotional Schedule

Published on May 1, 2026 under Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Wausau Ignite News Release







Wausau, WI- Wausau Ignite Softball is thrilled to release the 2026 promotional schedule filled with giveaways, special characters, and family fun all season long. Opening Day for the Ignite is May 28th and will feature a drawstring bag giveaway for the first 250 fans through the gates, presented by Wipfli.

More giveaways are lined up throughout the season! Fans on June 12 will receive an Ignite Rally Towel, followed by a softball giveaway presented by Medical College of Wisconsin on June 18. On June 27, fans can score a seat cushion, and an Ignite Jersey giveaway, sponsored by Wisconsin Chevy Dealers, is set for July 10. Aspirus will also present a pennant giveaway on July 16. All giveaways will be available for the first 250 fans.

This season, get your hands on these summer essential giveaways to take the Ignite with your wherever you go. June 24th with feature a Tote Bag giveaway for the first 250 fans through the gates. Fans can grab an Ignite Beach Towel at the game on July 18th sponsored by Festival Foods.

Ignite games are fun for the whole family, with exciting guest appearances and entertainment happening throughout the summer! On Saturday, June 13th everyone's favorite heeler sisters will be visiting the park on Hilarious Heeler Night with a meet and greet ticket package. Faith and Family Night returns on Sunday, July 19th, presented by Denyon Homes. Finally, close out summer with our Light Up the Night Firework Show on July 31st with a light baton giveaway presented by Cellcom.

Enjoy something special every day at the ballpark with our daily deals. After the game each Sunday, Kids 12 and under are welcome to run the bases, presented by Culver's. Fan favorite Bang for Your Buck Tuesdays return featuring $2 hots dogs and tap sodas and $4 domestic draft beers. Wednesdays, concession stands will run deals on White Claws, while Thursday will be Thirsty Thursday with $4 domestic drafts throughout the park. Bring out the whole family on Saturday with our Festival Foods Family Tickets that include a ticket to the game, a hot dog, and a tap soda for only $12!

Single game tickets are now available for the 2026 Wausau Ignite Softball season! Want to catch more of the action? Check out our season tickets, half season tickets, or various ticket packages also on sale. For more information, call 715-845-5055 or visit www.ignitesoftball.com.







Northwoods League Softball Stories from May 1, 2026

Ignite Announces 2026 Promotional Schedule - Wausau Ignite

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