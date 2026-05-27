2026 Ignite Season Preview: A Look Forward to Wausau's Second Season

Published on May 27, 2026 under Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Wausau Ignite News Release







Wausau, WI. - After an incredible inaugural season, the Wausau Ignite look to start their second year as a Northwoods League Softball franchise with a bang.

Entering the third year of softball in the Northwoods League, and now with six teams clashing for one trophy, competition is at its highest point yet, and expectations are rising for the Ignite.

Wausau had many bright spots in its first season, with key performers from last year returning alongside head coach Jasmin Estrada for her second season at the helm. Coach Estrada will also bring back assistant coach Maclai Branson while adding Nerina Tramp as the team's pitching coach and former Ignite standout Molly Fitzgerald to an assistant coaching role.

Despite not making the playoffs in their inaugural season, the Ignite opened the 2025 season with a massive 13-2 victory over the La Crosse Steam, drawing an incredible crowd of 1,227 fans to Athletic Park on opening night. Wausau welcomed 9,247 fans to Athletic Park throughout its first season in the NWLS and will look to continue the streak of impressive attendance figures this year when the Ignite host the Steam once again on opening night, June 11.

With heightened expectations, the Ignite will look to build off last year's impressive performances with the return of standout players Mia Johnson of UW-Parkside and Riley Schwisow of Northwestern State. Johnson played all 42 games for the Ignite last season and established herself as one of the league's elite two-way players. At the plate, she tied for the league lead in RBIs with 47 while also hitting nine home runs, good for third in the Northwoods League. Defensively, she was one of the league's most reliable players, posting a .991 fielding percentage.

Schwisow delivered an incredible summer at the plate for the Ignite, leading the team in 11 different offensive categories. She also topped the league in triples (5), walks (32), and on-base percentage (.546). The returning duo each earned postseason All-Star honors last season and will once again look to lead the Ignite in 2026.

The Ignite will also return this season with poise and experience from local standouts Claire Calmes of UW-Madison and Taylor Liebelt of Illinois State, both natives of Wausau, alongside Calmes' UW-Madison teammate Sydney Spear of Ringle, Wisconsin.

Wisconsin native Megan McGinnis of Appleton returns for her second season with the Ignite after appearing in 20 games last year while playing collegiately at St. Mary's University of Minnesota. McGinnis batted .274 across 62 at-bats, recording five doubles, one triple, and 12 RBIs. Defensively, she spent time at second base, posting a .924 fielding percentage while helping turn four double plays.

Also returning is Quinn Marnocha of Neenah, Wisconsin, by way of South Dakota State University. Through 19 games last season, Marnocha batted .305 with 18 hits, including three doubles, two triples, and five home runs. Two of those home runs came during the second game of the season against the Madison Night Mares. Marnocha also impressed defensively in the outfield, finishing the first half with a .927 fielding percentage. Joining her once again from South Dakota State is teammate Mia Buske of West Bend, Wisconsin.

Riley Stiles of Bancroft, Wisconsin, returns to the Ignite pitching staff by way of Lake Forest College after throwing 105 innings last season, the most of any pitcher in the league. Across 25 appearances, Stiles recorded 38 strikeouts and finished with a 7-8 record. She also led Ignite pitchers in complete games with six during the 2025 campaign.

The Ignite have also added several exciting newcomers for the 2026 season, including Brynn Daniel of Northwestern State, Gabriela Sosa of Purdue, Morgan Smith of Prairie View A&M, and Zoey Mills of Eastern Florida State College.

"We wanted to bring a really competitive roster this summer," Head Coach Estrada said. "I think with the roster that we've put together as a coaching staff, I'm really excited."

With expectations rising around Wausau and a loaded roster set to arrive at Athletic Park, the Ignite believe this summer could look very different from their inaugural campaign.

"I would tell the fans to be ready because it's going to be a really fun summer," Estrada said. "There's going to be a lot of home runs, there's going to be a lot of strikeouts."

The Ignite will begin their season away at the Madison Nightmares on Tuesday, June 9th, at 6:05 p.m. and will see opening night at Athletic Park on Thursday, June 11th, at 6:35.

You can stay up to date with the Ignite by visiting ignitesoftball.com and catching all games live on Flo Sports or select games on All Women's Sports Network.







Northwoods League Softball Stories from May 27, 2026

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