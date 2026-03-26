Marnocha and Buske Sign with Ignite for 2026 Season

Published on March 26, 2026 under Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Wausau Ignite News Release







Wausau, WI- The Wausau Ignite are excited to announce the signing of two players from South Dakota State University. Returner Quinn Marnocha and Newcomer Mia Buske will join the team for the 2026 season.

OF - Quinn Marnocha| 5'9" | R/R| Junior | South Dakota State University

C- Mia Buske| 5'9" | R/R| Sophomore | South Dakota State University

Marnocha will return after a stellar first half with the Ignite in 2025. Through 19 games, she batted .305 with 18 hits including three doubles, two triples, and five home runs, with two of those coming in the second game of the season versus the Madison Night Mares. Marnocha played excellent defense in the outfield, posting a .927 fielding percentage in the first half.

Originally from West Bend, Wisconsin, Buske played her high school career for West Bend West High School. During her senior year in 2024, she earned First Team All-Conference, First Team All-District, and Second Team All-State while hitting .482 with 36 RBIs.

Currently, the SDSU Jackrabbits are 17-20 overall and 2-1 in conference matchups. Marnocha has batted .242 through 33 at-bats with a double, a triple, and two home runs, driving in a total of six runs so far this spring. Buske has picked up 4 hits so far while maintaining a 1.000 fielding percentage. The team will be back in action March 27th against North Dakota.

Wausau Ignite Softball is preparing for a great second season. Season tickets, group outings, and select ticket packages are on sale now, with single-game tickets coming soon. Make sure to get in on all the action by calling 715-845-5055 or visiting www.ignitesoftball.com.







Northwoods League Softball Stories from March 26, 2026

Marnocha and Buske Sign with Ignite for 2026 Season - Wausau Ignite

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