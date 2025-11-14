Ignite Welcome Estrada Back for Second Year

Published on November 14, 2025 under Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Wausau, WI- Wausau Ignite Softball is excited to welcome back Jasmin Estrada for her second year as Head Coach. Estrada played a pivotal role in building a strong team culture in the inaugural season last year.

"I'm beyond excited to be back for our second summer with the Wausau Ignite! The atmosphere in Wausau is truly one of a kind - the energy at our games, the support from our fans, and the way the community rallies behind this team is something really special," says Estrada. We're fired up to build another strong roster and can't wait for another competitive, high-energy, and unforgettable summer of Ignite softball!"

Estrada will be coming off her first year as an Assistant Softball Coach at Upper Iowa University. She played her collegiate softball career at St. Cloud State University and was the first player in program history to be a four-time all-conference honoree while holding many batting records. After that, Estrada went on to become the Graduate Assistant Coach for Northern State University before joining the Ignite last season.

Wausau Ignite Softball is preparing for a great second season! Season tickets and select ticket packages are on sale now, with a schedule and single-game tickets coming soon. Make sure to get in on all the action by calling 715-845-5055 or visiting www.ignitesoftball.com.







