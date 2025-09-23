Woodchucks, Ignite & Roastar Give Back Through Recycling Program

Published on September 23, 2025 under Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Wausau Ignite News Release







Wausau, WI - The Wausau Woodchucks, Wausau Ignite, and Roastar are proud to announce that a $1,000 donation was made to The Neighbor's Place through proceeds from a season-long aluminum recycling program.

Aluminum was collected from the Leinie's Party Area and the Aspirus Health Terrace. In addition to aluminum beverage cans, Roastar partnered with the Woodchucks and Ignite to provide sustainable aluminum cups in group outing areas which were also recycled. Cans and cups were collected through the duration of the season and recycled in late August.

"We are so grateful to the Wausau Woodchucks for their generous $1,000 donation to The Neighbors' Place. This gift will help us purchase healthy food for our pantry, ensuring families in our community have access to nutritious options. We also appreciate the collaboration with Roastar and the opportunity to raise funds while keeping recyclables out of the trash-a true win-win for our neighbors and our environment," says Donna Ambrose, Executive Director of The Neighbor's Place.

Thank you Roastar for partnering with us on our aluminum recycling program to help give back to our community!







