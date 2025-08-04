Johnson, Schwisow Named First NWLS All-Stars in Franchise History

August 4, 2025 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Wausau Ignite News Release







Wausau, WI - Following the Wausau Ignite's inaugural season in the Northwoods League, standout players Mia Johnson (UW-Parkside) and Riley Schwisow (Northwestern State) have been selected for the 2025 Post-Season All-Star Team. Wausau was one of three teams to have multiple players named to the All-Star team, as Schwisow was listed as the best second baseman in the league and Johnson earned her spot as a utility fielder.

Johnson, who played all 42 games for the Ignite this season, was an elite two-way player in the league. At the plate, the Wausau slugger tied the league lead in RBIs with 47 while also hitting nine home runs, good for third in the Northwoods. While racking up runs on offense, she was one of the league's most sure defenders in the field, posting a .991 fielding percentage, the best mark from any player with 240-plus innings played. In her second season in NWLS, Johnson earned her first All-Star nod.

Schwisow posted an absolutely dominant summer at the plate for Wausau, as she led the team in 11 different offensive categories. She was also top of the league in three different statistics, including triples (5), walks (32), and OBP (.546), while finishing top-five or better in six others. The rising junior from Northwestern State played all but one game for the Ignite this season, and secured her first All-Star selection in her first year in the league.







Northwoods League Softball Stories from August 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.