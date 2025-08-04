Night Mares Set to Open Northwoods League Softball Championship Series in Minot

August 4, 2025 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

The Madison Night Mares begin the Northwoods League Softball Championship Series tonight, as they take the field for Game 1 of the series on the road in Minot, ND. After a record-setting 35-7 regular season, the Night Mares enter the best-of-three series against the Minot Honeybees, the 2nd best team in the league at 21-21, to determine the NWLS Champion.

Karlie McKenzie will get the start in the circle for Madison. The Eastern Illinois standout has been spectacular all summer long, wrapping up the 2025 season with 10 wins and a 1.85 ERA.

The Night Mares feature three UW-Madison players: Hilary Blomberg, Addison Blomberg, and Danielle Lucey, along with seven other players from the state of Wisconsin, headlined by Paytn Monticelli, a pitcher heading to LSU for the 2026 season.

The Night Mares and Honeybees met ten times in the regular season. The Honeybees won the first contest at Warner Park on June 17, but the Night Mares took the final nine games of the season series. Five of the ten games were decided by two runs or fewer. One of the most memorable moments of Madison's season came on July 15, when Ava Carroll hit a walk-off home run to lift the Night Mares over the Honeybees 2-1.

After tonight's opener in Minot, the series shifts to Warner Park in Madison for the home leg of the best-of-three: Championship Series Schedule:

Game 1: Monday, August 4 - 6:35 PM at Minot

Game 2: Wednesday, August 6 - 6:05 PM at Warner Park

Game 3 (if necessary): Thursday, August 7 - 6:05 PM at Warner Park

The Night Mares are hosting a watch party tonight at Harmony Bar, and fans are encouraged to attend to show their support from a distance, with food and drink specials beginning at 5:30pm.

The Night Mares return to Warner Park on Wednesday with a chance to make history and clinch the inaugural Northwoods League Softball Championship Series.

The Madison Night Mares will host the Minot Honeybees on August 6th and & 7th (if necessary) at 6:05 p.m. Playoff ticket packs and single tickets are now available by calling the Madison Night Mares office at 608-246-4277.

