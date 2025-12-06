Inaugural Northwoods League Softball All-Star Game to be Hosted in Madison

Published on December 6, 2025 under Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Rochester, Minn - The Northwoods League and The Madison Night Mares are proud to announce that the inaugural Northwoods League Softball All-Star Game will be held at Warner Park the weekend of July 11th, 2026.

Northwoods League Softball will have six teams during the 2026 season. The All-Star teams will be composed of three teams each, members of the Madison Night Mares, La Crosse Steam, and the Wausau Ignite on one team, and players from the Grand Forks Spitfires, Mankato Habaneros, and the Minot Honeybees on the other.

The All-Star Game will also feature a Home Run Challenge, which will be played bracket-style with eight players. Further details on the Home Run Challenge will be announced at a later date.

The All-Star Game festivities will be accompanied by a 12U and 14U youth softball tournament hosted at Warner Park and Madison College, the Night Mares Turf Classic.

"Hosting the inaugural Northwoods League Softball All-Star Game is an incredible opportunity for the Madison community," said Night Mares and Mallards General Manager Samantha Rubin. "We will be showcasing the best talent in Northwoods League softball, as well as creating an amazing environment for youth softball. With the Night Mares Turf Classic running alongside the festivities, we're excited to create an environment where young players can see what's possible at the next level!"

The Wausau Ignite are planning a fun-filled 2026 season! Season tickets and select ticket packages are on sale now, with single-game tickets going on sale later this spring. Schedules for 2026 will be released soon. For more information go to ignitesoftball.com or call 715-845-5055.







