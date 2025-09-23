Mallards and Night Mares Introduce Grand Slam Mini Plan for 2026

Published on September 23, 2025 under Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Madison Night Mares News Release







The Madison Mallards and Night Mares have announced the launch of the Grand Slam Mini Plan for the 2026 season; the most bang-for-your-buck plan in team history.

Valued at over $200, the plan offers fan access to four predetermined games featuring the season's top promotions and theme nights. The package also includes exclusive fan benefits you can only receive through the Mini Plan, including:

Guaranteed Victory Policy: if the team loses, fans still win with a free ticket voucher to another 2026 game.

Pepsi Pre-Game Party Access: Each ticket includes 90 minutes of unlimited food and drink in the Pepsi Pre-Game Party area. Two options are available: all-you-can-drink soda for $69 or all-you-can-drink beer for $96.

No Tickets Wasted Policy: Fans unable to attend a game can swap tickets for another 2026 date by contacting the ticket office.

Guaranteed Giveaways: Plan holders will receive any giveaway item scheduled for the original ticket date (excluding swapped games).

Stadium Discounts: Fans receive 15% off all in-stadium purchases.

The Grand Slam Mini Plan presents the most affordable way fans can reserve a seat at Warner Park that either club has ever offered. Packages are available for purchase now at mallardsbaseball.com and madisonnightmares.com, or by calling the Mallards and Night Mares ticket office at 608-246-2477.







Northwoods League Softball Stories from September 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.