Wausau Shut out in 12-0 Loss to La Crosse

July 25, 2025 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)
Wausau Ignite News Release


Wausau, WI - In game one of their Friday doubleheader, the Ignite were held scoreless through five innings in a 12-0 run-rule loss to the Steam.

La Crosse jumped out to a 9-0 lead in the first frame, sending 13 hitters up to bat. The lead grew in the third and fifth quarters, and Wausau was unable to make it a single-digit deficit, ending the game after five.

The Ignite will look to bounce back in game two of the doubleheader, starting at 7:05 pm CT.



