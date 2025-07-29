Ignite Drop Final Home Game of Inaugural Season, 13-7

July 29, 2025 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Wausau, WI - On Tuesday night, the Wausau Ignite fell in a hard-fought battle with the Minot Honeybees, 13-7.

Wausau left the first inning with a strong 3-1 lead, where they brought in two on a Mia Johnson (UW-Parkside) double and one with a Hannah Trzinski (Minnesota-Crookston) walk with the bases loaded.

From then on, however, the game was dominated by Minot. A five-run second gave them a three-run lead, as they proceeded to outscore the Ignite 12-4 over the last six frames. The Ignite stuck around with two runs in the fourth, one on a Brookly Hofer (North Dakota) RBI single, but the Honeybees' bats were too explosive for Wausau to handle, ending with a final score of 13-7.

The Wausau Ignite will end the season with a 7-14 record at home, and will prepare for their final game of the summer in a matchup against the La Crosse Steam on Friday, Aug. 1.

Thank you, Ignite fans, for all your support and cheering during our inaugural season of Wausau Ignite Softball! We look forward to welcoming you back to Athletic Park in 2026. Be sure to check out ignitesoftball.com and our social media pages throughout the off-season to stay up to date on all the exciting news as we gear up for Season Two!







