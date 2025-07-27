Wausau Walks Away with Second-Straight Run Rule Victory

July 27, 2025 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Wausau Ignite News Release







Wausau, WI - In their first game of the series hosting Minot, Wausau brought home 11 runs in five innings for a quick 11-1 victory. It was their second straight run-rule win and fourth total.

The Ignite were already in the driver's seat just four batters in, as four straight walks brought home the go-ahead run. Wausau's plate discipline earned them five runs in the first thanks to six walks and a hit by pitch in the frame, with two more coming on an RBI single from Mia Johnson (UW-Parkside) and a sacrifice fly from Victoria Flores (Northern Kentucky).

Wausau had seven hits, no strikeouts, and were awarded 11 walks in total to help them cruise to the finish line. Pitcher Riley Stiles (Lake Forest) threw the last four innings of the contest, allowing just one run. Those four innings have put her at 101 IP on the year, which leads the league and is just 17.2 innings shy of Mackenzie Willis's record from last summer.

On Monday, the Ignite will take on the Minot Honeybees once again at 6:05 PM. Come to the game in your best country outfits, as this will also be our Intern Theme Night! Enjoy great softball and celebrate the hard work and creativity from our amazing interns! Mosey on over to Athletic Park and we'll see ya'll there!







Northwoods League Softball Stories from July 27, 2025

