Habaneros Fall Via Nightmares Comeback

July 27, 2025 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Mankato Habaneros News Release









Mankato Habaneros shortstop Joscelyn Bennett

Nightmares defeat Habaneros 4-3

Starting in the circle for the Nightmares is Kendall Weik. She walks one, but zero damage is done. 0-0

Starting in the circle for the Habaneros is star two-way player Sailor Hall (Pitt State). One hit, but zero runs for the Nightmares and were headed to the second. 0-0

Skylinn Pogue leads off the inning with a walk. Alexis Michon gets the Habaneros on the board with a 2-run Homerun. 2-0 Habaneros

Nightmares go 1,2,3 in the second. 2-0 Habaneros

Finley Anderson (Minnesota State) leads the Habaneros off with a single. Nothing else going for the Habaneros offense. 2-0 Habaneros

Sailor Hall with an impressive start to her day with only 1 hit allowed in the third. 2-0 Habaneros

Emma Lee (Trine University) comes through for the Habaneros with an RBI single to put them up 3. 3-0 Habaneros

Two more hits for the Nightmares in the fourth, but still no runs. 3-0 Habaneros

Habaneros offense is shut down 1,2,3 in the fifth inning. 3-0 Habaneros

Two runs on three hits for the Nightmares in the bottom of the fifth. Curtesy of Trinity Kennemer and Emma Kavanagh. 3-2 Habaneros

Kendall Weik with an impressive last couple innings as she leaves the Habaneros hitless for another inning. 3-2 Habaneros

Three more hits for the Nightmares cashing in two more runs. 4-3 Nightmares.

Final.

