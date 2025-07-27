Habaneros Fall Via Nightmares Comeback
July 27, 2025 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)
Mankato Habaneros News Release
Nightmares defeat Habaneros 4-3
Starting in the circle for the Nightmares is Kendall Weik. She walks one, but zero damage is done. 0-0
Starting in the circle for the Habaneros is star two-way player Sailor Hall (Pitt State). One hit, but zero runs for the Nightmares and were headed to the second. 0-0
Skylinn Pogue leads off the inning with a walk. Alexis Michon gets the Habaneros on the board with a 2-run Homerun. 2-0 Habaneros
Nightmares go 1,2,3 in the second. 2-0 Habaneros
Finley Anderson (Minnesota State) leads the Habaneros off with a single. Nothing else going for the Habaneros offense. 2-0 Habaneros
Sailor Hall with an impressive start to her day with only 1 hit allowed in the third. 2-0 Habaneros
Emma Lee (Trine University) comes through for the Habaneros with an RBI single to put them up 3. 3-0 Habaneros
Two more hits for the Nightmares in the fourth, but still no runs. 3-0 Habaneros
Habaneros offense is shut down 1,2,3 in the fifth inning. 3-0 Habaneros
Two runs on three hits for the Nightmares in the bottom of the fifth. Curtesy of Trinity Kennemer and Emma Kavanagh. 3-2 Habaneros
Kendall Weik with an impressive last couple innings as she leaves the Habaneros hitless for another inning. 3-2 Habaneros
Three more hits for the Nightmares cashing in two more runs. 4-3 Nightmares.
Final.
Images from this story
|
Mankato Habaneros shortstop Joscelyn Bennett
Northwoods League Softball Stories from July 27, 2025
- Nightmares Sweep Habaneros in Doubleheader - Mankato Habaneros
- Night Mares Sweep Doubleheader Over Mankato Habaneros - Madison Night Mares
- Habaneros Fall Via Nightmares Comeback - Mankato Habaneros
- Wausau Walks Away with Second-Straight Run Rule Victory - Wausau Ignite
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.