Habaneros Never Quit All Year

July 31, 2025 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Mankato Habaneros shortstop Joscelyn Bennett

Steam defeat Habaneros 6-5.

Starting in the circle for the Habaneros is Sailor Hall (Pitt State). Grace Frechette legs out an infield single with 2 outs. Nothing else for the Steam. 0-0

Starting in the circle for the Steam Kylie Stark (Bryant & Stratton CC). Finley Anderson leads off the game with a walk. One of the wildest little league plays of all time happens next. Marleigh Louvar lays down a sac bunt with an error on the pitcher, having Louvar reach safely, then the catcher throws the ball into center field with no center fielder, so Louvar would come across to score. 2-0 Habaneros.

Kendra Lewis hits a 2-run RBI single to tie this game up. Jackie Larsen comes up with an RBI ground rule double to center to give the Steam the lead. 3-2 Steam

Faith Mills walks, but nothing else going for the Habaneros. 3-2 Steam

Avery Makarewicz leads the Steam off with a single. Another base hit for the Steam drives in one more. Hall locks it down and we head to the bottom of the third. 4-2 Steam

Indigo Fish gets the Habaneros going with a ground rule double to left, but the Habaneros fall shortly after. 4-2 Steam.

Mango Mangulis (South Dakota State) into pitch for the Habaneros. The Steam start with a HBP and a walk followed by a wild pitch getting the Steam their fifth run of the game. 5-2 Steam

Sailor Hall leads off the Habaneros with a single. Followed by a Faith Mills sac bunt that is played to second , but Sailor beats it out and the Habaneros got some action going in the fourth. Skylinn Pogue puts one in play and the Steam make an error, bases loaded wwith 0 outs. Joscleyn Bennett comes through with a Sac Fly to give the Habaneros their third run. Thats all the Habaneros can get. 5-3 Steam.

A single and walk to start for the Steam. Mangulis is going to need to stop some bleeding for the Habaneros to have a chance. Alexis Michon (Trine University) into the circle for the Habaneros. Lewis with another RBI today this one via Sac Fly. 6-3 Steam.

Nothing for the Habaneros in the bottom of the fifth. 6-3 Steam.

One hit for the Steam, Michon handles the rest and we head to the bottom of the sixth. 6-3 Steam.

Sklyinn Pogue gets things started with an infield single. Bennett walks and a wild pitch gets two runs across the board for the Habaneros. 6-5 Steam.

Janik gets on with an infield single lined right back at the shin of Alexis Michon. 6-5 Steam .

We are in the bottom of the seventh and the Habaneros need a walkoff to keep their playoff chances alive pending a Minot loss tonight in Madison.

Herrera strikeout inot a Sailor Hall single. Mills strikeout. Pogue walks and we have runners on first and second with 2 outs. Bennett strikes out and that will end the Habaneros playoff hopes.

6-5

