Dominance in the Name of Alexis Michon

July 30, 2025 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Mankato Habaneros pitcher Alexis Michon

Habaneros defeat Steam 1-0.

Starting in the circle for the Habanero is Alexis Michon (Trine University). She goes 1,2,3 innings in her first inning of work. Sailor Hall with a spectacular catch to end the inning in left. 0-0

Starting in the circle for the La Crosse Steam is Karman Rowe (UW-Whitewater). Finley Anderson (Minnesota State) gets things started with a leadoff triple. Alexis Michon, your starting pitcher, lays down a beautiful safety squeeze bunt to score the Habaneros' first run of the game. 1-0 Habaneros

Cali Janik (Mount Mercy University) hits a 2-out double for the Steam, followed by an infield single from Kendra Lewis. Michon locks down and gets out of the inning. 1-0 Habaneros.

Marleigh Louvar walks to get things going for the Habaneros. Skylinn Pogue walks, but Sailor Hall gets thrown out trying to steal third. 1-0 Habaneros.

Alexis Michon has a 1,2,3 inning in the top of the third. 1-0 Habaneros.

Rowe follows suit and has herself her own 1,2,3 inning. 1-0 Habaneros

Avery Makarewicz gets on for the Steam with a 1-out single. Cali Janik gets a single, and Sailor Hall guns down the Steam runner at home to keep it 1-0 Habaneros.

Indigo Fish gets out via a Steam error, followed by an Alyssa Herrera walk into a Louvar walk. We have the bases loaded with one out. Sailor Hall hits a deep fly ball to left field seemingly going to easily score one but, Indigo Fish tagged up early and the Habaneros get doubled up to keep it 1-0 Habaneros.

Very quick inning for Alexis Michon as she goes 1,2,3 and we head to the bottom of the fifth in a fast paced game. 1-0 Habaneros.

Skylinn Pogue with a leadoff double, but for some reason tries to stretch it to a triple with zero outs. Habaneros have made many mental errors on the field today showing a lack of focus. Brylee Hempey and Finley Anderson walk. Michon walks and the bases are loaded once again. Indigo Fish lines out to center and the Habaneros have left a lot of runners on today. 1-0 Habaneros

Michon goes 1,2,3. 1-0 Habaneros.

Rowe shuts down the Habaneros and we have a very close game. 1-0 Habaneros going to the seventh.

Michon shuts down the Steam in the seventh for the complete game shutout.

