Honeybees Just One Win Away from Post-Season

July 30, 2025 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Minot Honeybees News Release







MINOT, ND - Following a pitching-dominated second game against the Wausau Ignite last night, the offense was back for the Minot Honeybees in the series finale. A 13-7 win capped a successful trip to Wisconsin and brought the Bees to the doorstep of a playoff appearance.

The 21-18 Honeybees are coming back home for a three-game series against the Madison Night Mares on Thursday and Friday. Should Minot win one game against the league-leaders, they get their ticket to the Northwoods League Championship Series punched.

While the Honeybees would love to earn the playoff spot on the field, they could clinch the spot TONIGHT with a loss by the Mankato Habaneros.

If the Honeybees punch their ticket to the Northwoods League Championship Series, the Minot Honeybees would host a home play-off game on Monday, August 4th.







