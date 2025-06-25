Minot Hot Tots and Honeybees Team up with Blue Cross Blue Shield of ND to "Strikeout the Stigma"

Minot, ND - The Minot Hot Tots and Minot Honeybees are proud to announce the continuance of their powerful partnership with Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota (BCBSND) as part of the Strike Out the Stigma initiative - a campaign aimed at raising awareness for mental health and supporting suicide prevention efforts across the state.

Throughout the month of July, BCBSND will donate $50 for every strikeout recorded by Hot Tots and Honeybees pitchers during home games at Corbett Field. All proceeds will benefit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, furthering the mission to save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide.

The promotion will officially kick off on Wednesday, June 26, during the Honeybees' home game against the Madison Nightmares. Fans are encouraged to join in this impactful evening that blends a FUN entertaining atmosphere and fastpitch softball with an urgent message of support and awareness for mental wellness in our community.

"This partnership is about more than baseball and softball," said Monica Hocking, General Manager of the Minot Hot Tots and Honeybees. "It's about using our platform to support meaningful change and showing our fans and players that mental health matters - on and off the field."

BCBSND has launched the Strike Out the Stigma campaign across the state in collaboration with several summer collegiate and professional baseball teams, including the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, Bismarck Larks, and Badlands Big Sticks. More information on the initiative can be found at: https://www.bcbsnd.com/caring-foundation/initiatives/strike-out-the-stigma

Together, with the support of BCBSND and fans across North Dakota, the Hot Tots and Honeybees are stepping up to the plate - not just for the game, but for a cause that touches every community.







