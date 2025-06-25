Habaneros vs Ignite Game One Suspended Due to Rain

June 25, 2025 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Wausau Ignite News Release







Wausau, WI - Tonight's game against the Mankato Habaneros has been suspended due to rain. It will be made up as a part of a double header tomorrow, Thursday, June 26th. Gates will open at 3:35 pm CT before first pitch of game one, scheduled for 4:35. Game two will follow approximately 30 minutes after game one. Both games will be seven innings.

Tickets for tonight's game are now flex tickets for remaining 2025 home Ignite games. You may call the office at 715-845-5055 or stop by the ticket window with your tickets to redeem them for the game. The first 250 fans through the gate will receive an Ignite belt bag, courtesy of Wisconsin Chevy Dealers.







Northwoods League Softball Stories from June 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.