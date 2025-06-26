Ignite Dominate in 9-1 Victory over Habaneros

June 26, 2025 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Wausau Ignite News Release







Wausau, WI - It was a dominant win for the Wausau Ignite in game one of the doubleheader against Mankato, as they beat the Habaneros 9-1.

The Ignite bats were blazing hot in the rainy conditions, putting up 13 hits against one of the top pitching staffs in the Northwoods. Quinn Marnocha (South Dakota State), Riley Schwisow (Northwestern State), and Mia Johnson (UW-Parkside) all hit homers in the winning effort.

Riley Stiles (Lake Forest College) threw the best game by a Wausau pitcher so far this summer, going all seven innings with four strikeouts. She had a shutout going into the seventh before Mankato was able to put a lone run on the board. It was her second complete game of the season.

The Ignite extend their winning streak to three and improve to 5-8 going into game two of the doubleheader.







