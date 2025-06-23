Wausau Comes Back Down Six to Secure First Road Victory in Team History

June 23, 2025 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Wausau Ignite News Release







Wausau, WI - The Wausau Ignite secured their first road victory in team history against the La Crosse Steam on Monday, 11-10.

Conditions were damp in La Crosse, as constant showers throughout the day had taken a toll on the field. The Steam didn't let the cloudy skies get to them early, as they jumped ahead in the bottom of the first with an Avary Makarewicz three-run homer.

An inning later, Jackie Larson doubled to right with two outs to drive home Abbie Stigler, moving La Crosse's lead up to four.

The Ignite cut the deficit in half in the top of the third with a Mia Johnson (UW-Parkside) two-RBI single, her 13th and 14th of the year. She has 16 after Monday's game, the most on the team and tied for fourth-most in the Northwoods League.

Riley Schwisow (Northwestern State) tacked on another run in the fourth with a sacrifice fly to center, making it a one-run ballgame. Just as Wausau was about to close the gap, La Crosse put up a five-run frame in the fourth to go back up big, 9-3.

Johnson contributed again in the fifth with a two-run double, and the Ignite added another run unearned to bring the lead down to three again. They kept it going in the sixth thanks to a Quinn Marnocha (South Dakota State) RBI-triple and a muffed catch in centerfield that brought home a few more to take the lead late, 10-9.

Schwisow made two excellent plays at second base in the sixth, first with a fantastic diving snag and then with a last-second flip to first base for the final out of the inning.

The Ignite secured an insurance run in the seventh with a Megan Mcginnis (St. Mary's, MN) RBI-double, which proved to be vital as Wausau escaped with a one-run win after a late La Crosse push in the bottom of the frame.

Maren Sauvageau (North Iowa Area CC) earned her second win of the year, striking out two and only allowing a hit and one earned run in three innings of work.

The Ignite will take Tuesday off before facing Mankato for a two-game series at home on Wednesday, June 25th. First pitch is slated for 6:35 pm CT.







Northwoods League Softball Stories from June 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.