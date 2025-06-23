Lucey Homers, But Madison Night Mares Fall to Mankato Habaneros

June 23, 2025 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Mankato, MN - The Madison Night Mares (6-3) fell behind early and never recovered in an 11-1 loss to the Mankato Habaneros (7-3) on Sunday.

Mankato came out swinging, putting up eight runs in a dominant first inning. Paige Zender (Iowa State University) kicked off the scoring with an RBI double, Skylinn Pogue (University of Iowa) tacked on two more with a double of her own, and Alexis Michon (Trine University) blew the game open with a grand slam to left. The Habaneros scored eight total runs in the opening frame.

After a high-scoring first, both teams were held scoreless in the second and third innings. Mankato extended the lead to 9-0 in the fourth on a sacrifice fly by Sailor Hall (Pittsburg State University).

Danielle Lucey (University of Wisconsin) put the Night Mares on the board in the fifth with a solo shot- her second homer of the year. Mankato responded with two more in the bottom half to seal the 11-1 victory.

Hall earned the win in the circle for the Habaneros, her second of the season. Jordan Felci (University of Wisconsin) was charged with the loss for the Night Mares.

The Night Mares will travel to Minot to face the Honeybees on Monday night, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Madison will return home to Warner Park on June 28 to face the Wausau Ignite in a doubleheader beginning at 1:05 p.m.







