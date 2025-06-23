Seven-Run Sixth Lifts Madison Night Mares Over Minot Honeybees

June 23, 2025 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Minot, ND - The Madison Night Mares (7-3) rallied late on offense to come from behind and defeat the Minot Honeybees (7-5) 10-9 on Monday night.

The Night Mares jumped out to an early lead, scoring two runs in the top of the first thanks to back-to-back errors by the Honeybees. But Minot quickly answered in the bottom half. After pushing across one run, Ashleigh Heiderscheit (San Jacinto North Community College) delivered a two-run single to put the Honeybees ahead 3-2. Olivia Lenzen (Wofford College) followed with an RBI single to extend the lead to 4-2.

Trailing 5-3 in the sixth, the Night Mares put together a big rally. After cutting the deficit to one, Ella Stephenson (University of Michigan) launched a go-ahead three-run homer to give Madison a 7-5 lead. Later in the inning, Addison Blomberg (University of Wisconsin) added a two-run blast to widen the gap. In total, the Night Mares plated seven runs in the inning to take a 10-5 lead.

The Honeybees stayed within striking distance, scoring twice in both the sixth and seventh innings. With the tying run on second, Tayler Baker (South Dakota State University) induced a groundout from Carly Cummings (San Jose State University) to end the game and secure the 10-9 win for the Night Mares.

Baker earned the win for the Night Mares in the circle, her third of the season. Heiderscheit was charged with the loss for the Honeybees.

After a day off on Tuesday, the Night Mares and Honeybees will face off again on Wednesday night at 6:35 p.m. Madison will return home to Warner Park on June 28 to face the Wausau Ignite in a doubleheader beginning at 1:05 p.m.







