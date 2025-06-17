Moreno Homers, But Madison Night Mares Fall to Minot Honeybees

June 17, 2025 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Madison, WI - The offense came alive late for the Madison Night Mares (4-2), but it wasn't enough as the Minot Honeybees (5-2) were victorious 17-7 on Tuesday night at Warner Park.

The Honeybees grabbed an early 1-0 lead in the first inning, then broke the game open in the third. After pushing across two runs, Ashleigh Heiderscheit (San Jacinto North Community College) ripped a two-run single to right, extending the lead to 5-0. Minot piled on ten runs in the inning to take control with an 11-0 advantage.

The Honeybees added to the lead, when Olivia Hernandez (Purdue Northwest) drove in a run with an RBI double in the fifth inning. The bats finally made some noise for the Night Mares in the bottom half on run-scoring hits from Gretta Grassel (Mississippi State University) and Hilary Blomberg (University of Wisconsin), to bring the Night Mares within nine runs.

Taylor Chillingworth (San Jose State University) capped off the Honeybees' dominant performance with a three-run homer in the top of the sixth. One bright spot for Madison came in the bottom sixth inning, when Luciana Moreno (University of Pittsburgh) crushed her first Northwoods League home run - a two-run shot over the left field wall. Still, the Honeybees remained firmly in control and secured a 17-7 win.

Heiderscheit earned the win in the circle for the Honeybees, her third of the season. Reganne Bennett (University of Michigan) was charged with the loss for the Night Mares.

The Night Mares and Honeybees will play once again on Wednesday night at Warner Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.







Northwoods League Softball Stories from June 17, 2025

