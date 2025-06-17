Sun Prairie Siblings Liam and Luci Moreno Set to Compete in Home Run Derby

June 17, 2025 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

MADISON, WI - A family rivalry is set to take center stage at Warner Park as siblings Liam and Luci Moreno go head-to-head in a home run derby hosted by the Madison Night Mares and Madison Mallards.

The event is scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 18, will showcase two of the area's most exciting young players. Liam (Redshirt Junior) attended Sun Prairie High School before continuing his baseball career at St. Cloud State. Luci followed closely behind, attending Sun Prairie West High School, graduating in 2025, and soon heading to the University of Pittsburgh to play softball. The two grew up on the field together, constantly pushing each other to compete at the highest level. Now, it's time to settle the score and find out who's truly the top slugger in the family.

The Madison Night Mares will host the Minot Honeybees on Tuesday, June 17th and Wednesday, June 18th at 6:05 p.m. The complete 2025 schedule can be found here. Group outings, season ticket packages, and a 6-ticket plan are now available by calling the Madison Night Mares office at 608-246-4277.

