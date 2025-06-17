Habaneros Sweep Wausau

Habaneros sweep the Wausau Ignite and beat them 19-4.

Alexis Michon (Trine University) starts in the circle for the Mankato Habaneros. The highly anticipated arrival of the D3 National Champion and All-American, Michon, has quite a resume. She arrives in Mankato going 1,2,3 in her first inning.

Brooke Holmes (St.Cloud State University) with a Solo Homerun in the bottom of the 1st to get the Habaneros on the board.

Quinn Marnocha (South Dakota State University) hits a Solo Homerun in the top of the 2nd to even things up at 1 a piece.

Morgan Honeycutt (St.Cloud State University) adds another for the Habaneros with a Bases loaded RBI Single. Finley Anderson (MSU-Mankato) would draw a bases loaded walk adding another for the Habaneros. Skylinn Pogue (Iowa University) continues to stay hot for the Habaneros with a 3-run blast. 10-1 Habaneros.

Alexis Michon (Trine University) shuts down the Ignite 1,2,3 following the Habaneros onslaught.

Paige Zender (Iowa State University) extends the lead with a RBI Ground Rule Double. Sailor Hall also joins the RBI Hit parade to make it 12-1 Habaneros. Skylinn Pogue gets two runners in on an error by the Ignite second baseman, and then Alexis Michon gets a RBI Single. 15-1 Habaneros.

Lots of more runs come for the Habaneros. Up to 19-2.

