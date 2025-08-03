Habaneros Thank Fans for an Amazing Year, Win Finale

Habaneros defeat Steam 9-2.

Starting in the circle for the Steam is Kylie Stark (Bryant Stratton CC). 2 runs on 2 hits for the Habaneros to open this game courtesy of Alexis Michon and Indigo Fish. 2-0 Habaneros.

Starting in the circle for the Habaneros is Alexis Michon (Trine University). She goes 1,2,3 in her first inning of work. 2-0 Habaneros

Skylinn Pogue (Ball State) gets the second inning going with a solo homerun to left field. 3-0 Habaneros

Another 1,2,3 inning for Alexis Michon. 3-0 Habaneros

Big time third inning for the Habaneros with 5 runs on 4 hits. Finley Anderson led off with a single and scored on a 2-run homer by Alexis Michon. After an out by Indigo Fish (flyout to left), Alyssa Herrera walked. Sailor Hall reached on a fielder's choice, replacing Herrera at first. Skylinn Pogue singled to right, advancing Hall to third. Katy Olive walked, loading the bases. Emma Lee crushed a 3-run triple to right field, clearing the bases. Brylee Hempey walked, followed by another walk to Finley Anderson, putting two runners on. Alexis Michon, up again, lined out to center to end the inning. 8-0 Habaneros

Kendra Lewis homers in the bottom of the third to cut the deficit to seven. 8-1 Habneros.

A quite fourth and fifth innings for both teams as we stay at 8-1 Habaneros.

Habaneros get another run across on a Steam error giving them their ninth run of the game.

Steam push back, but the dominance of Alexis Michon prevails.

9-2 Habaneros

