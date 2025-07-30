Habaneros Need Series Sweep Against LaCrosse For Playoff Bid

July 30, 2025 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Mankato Habaneros News Release









Mankato Habaneros await a pitch

(Mankato Habaneros)

Nightmares defeat Habaneros 9-0.

Starting in the circle for the Nightmares is Karlie Mckenize (Eastern Illinois). One hit for the Habaneros in the first, but no runs. 0-0

Starting in the circle for the Habaneros is Ava Kleinfeldt (University of St.Thomas). Ava Caroll leads the Nightmares off with a single. She swipes a bag, and the Habaneros make an error getting the Nightmares on the board first. 1-0 Nightmares

Katy Olive doubles for the Habaneros, but Mckenize allows no runs once again. 1-0 Nightmares

No action for the Nightmares in the bottom of the second. 1-0 Nightmares

Indigo Fish, and Alyssa Herrera get back to back hits, but Mckenzie limits any additional damage and we head to the bottom of the third. 1-0 Nightmares

1,2,3 inning for Ava Kleinfeldt. 1-0 Nightmares

Habaneros get the bases loaded with three walks, but are unable to cash in. 1-0 Nightmares

Faith Mills (South Dakota) into pitch for the Habaneros. Her outing is short lived with 3 straight Nightmares hits, Sailor Hall would then come into pitch. A handful more of Nightmare runs come across in one big inning. Six runs on Six hits and the Nightmares have full control of this one. 7-0 Nightmares

Herrera singles with her second hit of the day, but no support from the rest of the Habaneros. 7-0 Nightmares

Luciana Moreno tacks on a RBI single to extend the lead to eight for the Nightmares. Blomberg tacks one more on and makes it 9-0 Nightmares.

