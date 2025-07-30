Habaneros Need Series Sweep Against LaCrosse For Playoff Bid
July 30, 2025 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)
Mankato Habaneros News Release
Nightmares defeat Habaneros 9-0.
Starting in the circle for the Nightmares is Karlie Mckenize (Eastern Illinois). One hit for the Habaneros in the first, but no runs. 0-0
Starting in the circle for the Habaneros is Ava Kleinfeldt (University of St.Thomas). Ava Caroll leads the Nightmares off with a single. She swipes a bag, and the Habaneros make an error getting the Nightmares on the board first. 1-0 Nightmares
Katy Olive doubles for the Habaneros, but Mckenize allows no runs once again. 1-0 Nightmares
No action for the Nightmares in the bottom of the second. 1-0 Nightmares
Indigo Fish, and Alyssa Herrera get back to back hits, but Mckenzie limits any additional damage and we head to the bottom of the third. 1-0 Nightmares
1,2,3 inning for Ava Kleinfeldt. 1-0 Nightmares
Habaneros get the bases loaded with three walks, but are unable to cash in. 1-0 Nightmares
Faith Mills (South Dakota) into pitch for the Habaneros. Her outing is short lived with 3 straight Nightmares hits, Sailor Hall would then come into pitch. A handful more of Nightmare runs come across in one big inning. Six runs on Six hits and the Nightmares have full control of this one. 7-0 Nightmares
Herrera singles with her second hit of the day, but no support from the rest of the Habaneros. 7-0 Nightmares
Luciana Moreno tacks on a RBI single to extend the lead to eight for the Nightmares. Blomberg tacks one more on and makes it 9-0 Nightmares.
Images from this story
|
Mankato Habaneros await a pitch
Northwoods League Softball Stories from July 30, 2025
- Dominance in the Name of Alexis Michon - Mankato Habaneros
- Habaneros Need Series Sweep Against LaCrosse For Playoff Bid - Mankato Habaneros
- Honeybees Just One Win Away from Post-Season - Minot Honeybees
- Night Mares Fall in Close Game Against La Crosse Steam - Madison Night Mares
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.