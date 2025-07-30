Night Mares Fall in Close Game Against La Crosse Steam

July 30, 2025 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Madison Night Mares News Release







La Crosse, WI - The Madison Night Mares (32-7) kept the game close, but ultimately came up short 3-2 against the La Crosse Steam (14-24) on Tuesday night.

In the third inning, Ava Carroll (University of Washington) singled and came around to score on an error, giving the Night Mares a 1-0 lead. Later in the inning, Hilary Blomberg (University of Wisconsin) launched a solo home run. It was her team-leading tenth home run of the season.

The score remained through the fourth inning, as Paytn Monticelli (LSU) was strong out of the gate for the circle. The Steam broke through in the fifth inning, as Kendra Lewis (University of Wisconsin) hit a two run home run to tie the game.

The Night Mares got two runners in scoring position in the top of the sixth, but Mackenzie Willis (Belmont University) got out of the jam in the circle and kept the game tied. Monticelli retired the side in order in the bottom of the inning for Madison.

Calli Janik (Mount Mercy University) began the bottom of the seventh inning with a single. That set the stage for Lewis to hit a walk-off double, sealing a 3-2 victory for La Crosse. Willis earned her fourth win of the season in the circle, while Monticelli took the loss for the Night Mares.

After a day off, the Night Mares will take the field in Minot on Thursday, for a matchup against the Honeybees. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. The Night Mares will finish the regular season on the road, and return to Warner Park for a playoff game on August 6.







Northwoods League Softball Stories from July 30, 2025

Night Mares Fall in Close Game Against La Crosse Steam - Madison Night Mares

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.