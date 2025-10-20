Night Mares Earn Additional Northwoods League Honors

The Madison Night Mares are proud to announce that the organization has been awarded additional Northwoods League Softball (NWLS) honors, sweeping in all team categories. The Night Mares were awarded Community Program of the Year for the Rally Cap Program, Theme Night of the Year for Pride Night, and Promotion of the Year for its Georgia O'Keeffe uniforms.

These awards recognize organizational excellence, including but not limited to; community outreach, generated revenue, social media reach, and tickets sold. These awards were voted on by the front office members of other Northwoods League teams at the Northwoods League meetings hosted in Madison, Wisconsin on September 29th. These awards now total five postseason awards for the organization.

The Night Mares won Community Program of the Year for its Rally Cap Program, introduced as a way for Madison-area little leagues to lower their equipment costs while connecting them to the Mallards and Night Mares. Members of the Rally Cap Program receive free hats or visors for their baseball and softball leagues, presented by the Mallards and Buck & Honey's Restaurants. In 2025, 9,955 hats and visors were provided to Rally Cap participants in Madison and the surrounding areas. In total, 30 different leagues participated in the program in four different counties. Six leagues were first time participants in 2025.

The team was awarded the NWLS Theme Night of the Year for its Pride Night. Each year, the Night Mares partner with the Outreach LGBTQ+ Community Resource Center in Madison to raise money for their non-profit through jersey auctions, merchandise, and presale ticket packages. The team promised a contribution of $5 for each uniform sold going back to Outreach. In total, donating $1,670 back to the Outreach Community Center.

Additionally, the organization won the Promotion of the Year award for its Georgia O'Keeffe uniforms. Georgia O'Keeffe is a famous modernist painter from Sun Prairie, Wisconsin near Madison. The Night Mares worked with the Georgia O'Keeffe Museum in Santa Fe, New Mexico to create a uniform referencing her painting style using her work "Pink Moon Over Water" as the inspiration. The team worked with local mural artist, Lena Ugren, and the Madison Museum for Contemporary Art (MMCA), to create a Night Mares painting done in O'Keeffe's style. The team sold 362 replica jerseys in the team store and the uniforms were worn on the field for the first time as part of Sun Prairie Night at the ballpark to honor O'Keeffe's hometown.

