Samantha Rubin and Madison Night Mares Earn Northwoods League Honors

Published on October 13, 2025 under Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

The Madison Night Mares are proud to announce that for the second year in a row, General Manager Samantha Rubin has been named the Northwoods League Softball Executive of the Year and the Night Mares were named Northwoods League Softball Co-Organization of the Year.

These awards recognize organizational and individual excellence, including but not limited to; success on the field, generated revenue, social media reach, and tickets sold. These awards were voted on by the front office members of other Northwoods League teams at the Northwoods League meetings hosted in Madison, Wisconsin on September 29th.

Samantha Rubin now earns her third Executive of the year award after having earned the same honor last season for both Northwoods League Baseball and Softball. She is the first executive in Northwoods League history to win the same award in both eligible categories, and now marks the only executive to win the award in back to back seasons on the Softball side. The Night Mares took home the hardware for the Northwoods League Softball Co-Organization of the Year following the team's first championship.

