Nightmares Sweep Habaneros in Doubleheader

July 27, 2025 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Mankato Habaneros outfielder Finley Anderson

Mankato Habaneros outfielder Finley Anderson

Nightmares defeat Habaneros 4-2.

Starting in the circle for the Nightmares is Andrea Jaskowiak. Emma Lee starts the Habaneros off with a leadoff single. Marleigh Louvar singles, but the Habaneros can't drive them in. 0-0

Starting in the circle for the Habaneros is Alexis Michon (Trine University). She goes 1,2,3 in her first inning of work. 0-0

One walk in the second for the Habaneros, but no runs were generated. 0-0

RBI single from Gretta Grassel gets the Nightmares on the board first. 1-0 Nightmares

One hit from the Habaneros, but Jaskowiak is doing an amazing job holding the Habaneros to just that. 1-0 Nightmares

Nightmares put the ball in play and the Habaneros kick the ball around and get a run across without a hit. We head to the top of the 4th. 2-0 Nightmares

Nothing going for either team in the fourth inning. 2-0 Nightmares

Indigo Fish gets the first Habaneros run across the board with an RBI double. Habaneros get this one tied up via a Nightmares error. 2-2 tie going to the bottom of the fifth.

Nightmares show great team risillience as they answer back with two of their own. Emma Kavanagh drives in the runs and is having herslef a great day at the plate. 4-2 Nightmares

4-2 Final

