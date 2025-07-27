Night Mares Sweep Doubleheader Over Mankato Habaneros

July 27, 2025 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Madison, WI - With two tightly contested wins, the Madison Night Mares (31-6) secured a doubleheader sweep over the Mankato Habaneros (18-19) at Warner Park on Sunday.

Game 1

In the opener of the doubleheader, Mankato struck first. Alexis Michon (Trine University) delivered a two-run blast to open the scoring. With Sailor Hall (Pittsburg State University) dealing on the mound, the Habaneros kept control early, and Emma Lee (Trine University) added an RBI single in the fourth to push the lead to 3-0.

The Night Mares finally broke through in the bottom of the fifth. Trinity Kennemer (Metropolitan State University of Denver) got Madison on the board with a sacrifice fly, and Emma Kavanagh (University of Arizona) followed with an RBI double to trim the deficit to 3-2.

Madison loaded the bases in the bottom of the sixth, and Kisbel Vizcaya (Mid-American Christian University) was hit by a pitch to bring home the tying run. Moments later, Tia Durst (University of Washington) came through with an RBI single to give the Night Mares their first lead, 4-3.

The Habaneros threatened in the top of the seventh, loading the bases with one out, but Skylinn Pogue (Ball State University) grounded into a game-ending double play, and the Night Mares escaped with the win. Kendall Weik (North Carolina State University) went the distance for Madison to earn the victory, while Hall took the loss for Mankato.

Game 2

The Night Mares struck first in Game 2, taking a 1-0 lead in the second inning on an RBI groundout by Gretta Grassel (Mississippi State University). They added to the lead in the third, as Durst delivered a sacrifice fly to make it 2-0.

Ava Carroll (University of Washington) added to Madison's lead in the fourth with an RBI double to make it 3-0. The Habaneros responded in the fifth, as Indigo Fish (Winona State University) drove in a run with a double, then later scored on an error to cut the deficit to 3-2.

Kavanagh quickly responded for the Night Mares in the sixth, launching a two-run homer to restore a three-run lead. Katy Olive (Miami University) hit a solo shot for the Habaneros in the sixth, but it wasn't enough, as Madison held on for the 5-3 win.

Andrea Jaskowiak (Colorado State University) earned her fifth win of the season in the circle for the Night Mares, while Michon was charged with the loss for the Habaneros. Tayler Baker (South Dakota State University) picked up her first save.

The Night Mares will be back in action for the final regular season home game on Monday night against the Habaneros. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.







