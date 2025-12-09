Mankato Habaneros Unveil 2026 Schedule

Published on December 9, 2025 under Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

MANKATO, MN. - The Mankato Habaneros are thrilled to announce their schedule for the 2026 season, featuring 21 home games and 21 road games. The upcoming season promises to be an exciting one for fans as the Habaneros look to capture the NWLS Championship.

The Habaneros will play against the Madison Night Mares, Minot Honeybees, La Crosse Steam, Wausau Ignite, and the Grand Forks Spitfires, and new team in Northwoods League Softball.

The Season will start on Wednesday, June 10th on the road in La Crosse, WI and will conclude on Friday, July 31st at home. The Northwoods League Playoffs will begin on Monday, August 3rd.

Some other notable dates include the Habaneros Home Opener on Thursday, June 18th at 6:35pm against the Grand Forks Spitfires and the first ever Habaneros Day Game against the La Crosse Steam on June 25th at 12:05 pm.

Season Tickets are now available for the 2026 Season and for more information regarding the 2026 Season please visit mankatohabaneros.com or call 507-304-7333. The Mankato Habaneros office is located at 1219 Â1/2 Caledonia St. with the office hours being Monday through Friday 9 - 5.







