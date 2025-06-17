Wausau Drops Game Two of Series at Mankato

June 17, 2025 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Wausau, WI - Wausau wasn't able to bounce back into the win column Tuesday, dropping a second straight game in Mankato, 19-4 after five innings. The Ignite were outscored in the two-game series 27-7.

Brooke Holms put the Habaneros on top to start with a solo homer in the bottom of the first. In her second start of the year, Riley Stiles (Lake Forest College) was able to get out of the inning with a pair of strikeouts, leading Quinn Marnocha (South Dakota State) to even the game in the second with a solo blast of her own. It was her third homer of the year, and she became the third player on the team to hit that mark through seven games.

Mankato would have a big inning in the second to regain their lead, bringing home six runs on six singles and two walks. They capped the frame off with a three-run homer from Skylinn Pouge, hitting the ten-run mark just six outs into the contest.

The third inning was no better for Wausau, as they surrendered another five runs to the home team to stretch the deficit to 14. Kaitlyn Foster was able to drive home a runner in the fourth, but the Ignite couldn't capitalize with the bases loaded and stranded three to end the inning.

Paige Zender, last season's NWLS MVP, was able to homer for the first time this year in the fourth, helping the Habaneros put up four more runs in their final inning of work in the batter's box.

Wausau saw a late burst of offense in the top of the fifth when Molly Fitzgerald (Missouri-KC) hit a two-RBI single with two outs, but that would be the last frame of the game.

The Ignite fall to 2-5 on the year and will return home on Wednesday to battle the 1-5 Steam, whom they beat in their inaugural game 12-2 after six innings.







