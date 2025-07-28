Minot Leaves Wausau Hitless in 6-1 Ignite Loss

July 28, 2025 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Wausau Ignite News Release







Wausau, WI - On Monday, the Wausau Ignite were defeated by the Minot Honeybees, 6-1. Minot's Jackie Albrecht threw a complete-game no-hitter, the first time Wausau has been held hitless in Franchise history.

The Honeybees rattled off four runs in the first two frames to take the early lead, which the Ignite couldn't cut into until the fourth inning. Wausau loaded the bases on a walk, an error, and a fielder's choice before bringing home a run on a groundout to third. Wausau forced seven walks on the night, but weren't able to capitalize with a hit, as Jackie Albrecht earned the first no-hitter in Minot History.

The last home game of the inaugural 2025 Wausau Ignite Season will take place on Tuesday, July 29th at 6:35 pm CT as we close the last homestand versus the Minot Honeybees. Enjoy Bang for your Buck Night benefits and pack the park to support and celebrate our amazing Wausau Ignite!







Northwoods League Softball Stories from July 28, 2025

