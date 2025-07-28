Karlie McKenzie Tosses Gem in Madison Night Mares' Win

July 28, 2025 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Madison, WI - The Madison Night Mares (32-6) finished the regular season home slate on a high note, defeating the Mankato Habaneros (18-20) 9-0 on Monday night at Warner Park.

Ava Carroll (University of Washington) opened the first inning with a single and later scored on an error, putting the Night Mares up 1-0. The Habaneros had early opportunities but couldn't capitalize. Mankato loaded the bases in the fourth, but Marleigh Louvar (University of St. Thomas) flew out to end the threat.

In the bottom of the fourth, the Night Mares broke the game open. Emma Kavanagh (University of Arizona) kicked off the rally with an RBI double, and Gretta Grassel (Mississippi State University) followed with a run-scoring single. Danielle Lucey (University of Wisconsin) and Trinity Kennemer (Metropolitan State University of Denver) kept it rolling, each driving in a run as the Night Mares piled on six runs to surge ahead 7-0.

The Night Mares stayed hot in the fifth. Hilary Blomberg (University of Wisconsin) doubled in a run and came around to score on a fielder's choice, making it 9-0. In the circle, Karlie McKenzie (Eastern Illinois University) silenced the Habaneros with a complete game shutout, lowering her league-leading ERA to 1.85.

McKenzie earned the win for the Night Mares, while Ava Kleinfeldt (University of St. Thomas) was charged with the loss for the Habaneros.

The Night Mares will head to La Crosse to face the Steam on Tuesday night at Warner Park. The Night Mares will finish the regular season on the road, and return to Warner Park for a playoff game on August 6.







