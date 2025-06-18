Hilary Blomberg Homers in Madison Night Mares' Bounce-Back Win

June 18, 2025 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Madison, WI- The Madison Night Mares (5-2) took down the Minot Honeybees (5-3) 11-9 on Wednesday night at Warner Park to split the two-game series.

The Honeybees grabbed an early 1-0 lead on a solo home run by Bella Cimino (Florida Atlantic University). They tacked on another run later in the inning with a bases-loaded walk to make it 2-0.

The Night Mares responded in the bottom of the second, starting with an RBI single from Luciana Moreno (University of Pittsburgh). Addison Blomberg (South Dakota State University) tied the game with an RBI double, and Gretta Grassel (Mississippi State University) gave Madison the lead with a sacrifice fly. They scored four runs in the inning to move ahead, 4-2.

After putting up two in the third, the Night Mares stayed hot in the fourth. Hilary Blomberg (University of Wisconsin) crushed her team-leading fifth home run of the year. The solo shot extended the lead to 7-2.

Facing a five-run hole, the Honeybees mounted an impressive rally in the fifth inning. Shayna Myshrall (Niagara University) drove in a run with a single, and Olivia Lenzen (Wofford College) later tied it up with an RBI groundout. Carly Cummings (San Jose State University) gave Minot the lead with another RBI single, and the team added one more in the frame to take a 9-7 lead.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Night Mares stormed back. Hilary Blomberg stepped up with the bases loaded and ripped a three-run double to give her team a 10-9 lead. Paige Hanson (University of Wisconsin-Green Bay) crossed the plate an inning later on a fielder's choice, adding some insurance.

The Honeybees loaded the bases in the top of the seventh with just one out. Jordan Felci (University of Wisconsin) struck out back-to-back hitters to end the game and preserve the win for the Night Mares. Felci earned the win for the Night Mares in the circle, while Cienna Clemens (University of Jamestown) was charged with the loss for the Honeybees.

The Night Mares will hit the road to face the Mankato Habaneros on Saturday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Madison will return home to Warner Park on June 28 to face the Wausau Ignite in a doubleheader beginning at 1:05 p.m.







